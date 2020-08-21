LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Friday evening’s scheduled live table read of “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” featuring Sean Penn and other stars, has been postponed indefinitely due to “technical difficulties,” organizers said.
Penn, who co-starred in the 1982 classic, was scheduled to be joined by Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel, Dane Cook, Morgan Freeman and Henry Golding to raise funds for multiple organizations.
The one-night “Feelin’ A-Live” fundraising event, organized by actor-comedian Dane Cook, was set to benefit CORE — a humanitarian organization co-founded by Penn and Ann Lee that is on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19 providing testing and relief services in the United States — and the REFORM Alliance, which is focused on passing laws to reform the criminal justice system and protecting the incarcerated population from the spread of coronavirus.
The event was originally scheduled to start at 5 p.m. and be live-streamed on LiveXLive’s platform, app and social channels, along with Facebook Live and TikTok.
A new date for the event hasn’t been set.
