LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on Friday that the city’s program allowing restaurants to provide outdoor dining will be extended through the end of the year.
The L.A. Al Fresco program began in May after months of warnings from county health officials about gathering with others, especially indoors, during the pandemic.
Since the start of the program, 1,486 businesses have received permits to operate through this unconventional style, the mayor said.
“We help mom-and-pop restaurants safely serve customers outdoors, and (Al Fresco) offers a streamlined, no-fee, temporary permit for outdoor dining on sidewalks and private parking lots, even in parking spaces on the streets,” Garcetti said.
The program, according to Mayor Garcetti, has helped some restaurants rehire their employees that had to be let go due to pandemic closures, and now some businesses are back on their feet with as much business as they had before shutdowns took place.
More details of the program and application for L.A. Al Fresco, including information about downloading new permits, are available at coronavirus.lacity.org/alfresco.
