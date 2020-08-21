LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Travelers passing through Los Angeles-area airports left behind nearly $35,000 in unclaimed cash, the Transportation Security Administration said.
The TSA says $926,030 was left at airport security checkpoints during the 2019 fiscal year, including about $33,000 left behind at Los Angeles International Airport.
Much of the cash left behind loose change that was removed from pockets during the security screening process and left behind in bins. According to the TSA, the total in unclaimed money included $18,899 in foreign currency.
The top five airports where travelers have left behind the money were John F. Kennedy International Airport, where $98,110 was left behind; San Francisco International Airport, where $52,668 was left behind; Miami International Airport, where $47,694 was left behind; McCarran International Airport, where $4,401 was left behind; and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, where $40,218 was left behind.