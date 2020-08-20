SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — As an unprecedented heat wave continues to roll over the Southland, outdoor crews are struggling to find relief.
Javier Munoz, who works at a car wash in Stevenson Ranch, said he and other employees have no choice but to keep working despite the scorching temperatures.
“We need work, you know,” he said. “I’ve worked 20 years in this place, so I know the weather is very hot.”
The car wash has set up tents to give Munoz and other employees some relief, but staying cool and comfortable just isn’t possible with the physicality of their jobs.
Next door at Goodwill, 22-year-old Jerome Edgar is working non-stop in the heat accepting donations. He said he’s outside for most of the day, usually during the hottest hours.
“I just hydrate all day,” he said. “Hydrate, stand in front of the fan, that’s pretty much it.”
