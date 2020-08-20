VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — Two young Van Nuys brothers who went missing Wednesday afternoon have been found safe.
10-year-old Michael Burks and 8-year-old Makiy Burks were last seen leaving their home near the 7000 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. They were headed westbound on Vose Street from Sepulveda, officials said.
Their mother told CBSLA that the two left home because they didn’t want to start school. They were shown on security video leaving the home.
However, just before 5 a.m. Thursday, Los Angeles police confirmed that the boys had been found safe.
LAPD investigators do not suspect foul play in their disappearance. It’s unclear where and how they were found. They were being reunited with their mother.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD Van Nuys Area at (818) 374-1964. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).
Those wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.
