SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – A search resumed Thursday morning for a possible swimmer who was reported missing near the Santa Monica Pier.
At around 10 p.m Wednesday, a friend reported to a lifeguard tower that the swimmer went missing, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
L.A. County lifeguards and an LACFD helicopter searched the area, but were unable to locate the swimmer.
The identity of the missing person was not disclosed. The circumstances of how the person went missing were also not confirmed.
