HESPERIA (CBSLA) — A triple murder suspect has been arrested after authorities say they found him hiding in Ensenada, Mexico.

Phillip Williamson, 38, was taken into custody Wednesday by U.S. marshals and turned over to detectives at the U.S. border, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Williamson is believed to be behind the murder of 35-year-old Brandi Jones, who was found dead in her own car on Aug. 30. He is also believed to have killed 43-year-old Jason Culberson and 37-year-old Melissa Graetz, who were found Sept. 3 at a home in the 9000 block of C Avenue.

He is also believed to be connected to a Sept. 9 fire that erupted at a home in the 20100 block of Wisconsin Ave. in Hesperia, the location of an Aug. 30 strong-arm robbery. On that day, Brian St. John told police Williamson confronted him and forced him to give over several hundred dollars and a handgun, before telling him to look inside the white Hyundai he was driving at the dead woman inside. St. John told investigators he believed there was a body partially hidden inside the car.

Williamson is being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday.