LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Thursday.
Riverside County health officials reported 326 newly confirmed cases and five additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 48,956 confirmed cases and 922 deaths. There were 26,382 reported recoveries.
Officials said 267 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday, with 90 being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 522 newly confirmed cases and four additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 43,469 confirmed cases and 625 deaths. An estimated 35,150 people have recovered.
As of Tuesday, the county’s latest update, 440 confirmed coronavirus patients were hospitalized, with 125 being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 163 newly confirmed cases and three additional deaths, bringing countywide totals to 9,557 cases and 101 deaths.
Officials said 73 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday with 27 being treated in intensive care units. There were 7,773 reported recoveries and 1,683 active cases.
As of Thursday evening, 474,861 Riverside County residents, 330,058 San Bernardino County and 140,727 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.