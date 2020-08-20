NEAR FRESNO (CBSLA) – A pilot for a private helicopter company based out of Ventura County was killed in a chopper crash near Fresno Wednesday morning while battling a wildfire there. The crash itself also sparked its own fire.
The Bell UH-1H helicopter was dropping water on the 1,500-acre Hills Fire when it crashed in rugged terrain about nine miles south of the city of Coalinga, according to CAL Fire. The pilot and only person aboard died.
Fresno County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue crews recovered the pilot’s body Wednesday evening. He was identified as 52-year-old Michael John Fournier of Rancho Cucamonga.
The chopper belonged to Guardian Helicopters, based in Fillmore. Guardian Helicopters told CBSLA in an email that Fournier was a married father of two.
Guardian Helicopters had a firefighting contract with CAL Fire.
According to KFSN-TV, the crash sparked a fire which grew to 50 acres and eventually merged with the Hills Fire.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.