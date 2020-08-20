PASADENA (CBSLA) — The Pasadena Police Department Thursday released video of a deadly police shooting that left one man dead.

According to the department, the fatal shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday on Raymond Avenue and Grandview Street after two officers conducted a traffic stop.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was cooperating with officers when the passenger, identified as 32-year-old Anthony McClain, allegedly got out of the vehicle and ran. At one point, McClain allegedly removed a handgun from the waistband of his pants.

“Fearing for both his an the public’s safety, the officer fired his weapon twice, striking the suspect at least once in the upper torso,” an earlier statement from the department said.

McClain, a father of three, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said a firearm was recovered from the scene.

“Unless Mr. McClain had pistols pointing from his back, he should be alive and well and with his children who are behind me right now,” Caree Harper, the family’s attorney, said.

Harper also said that the family disputes the claim that McClain had a weapon.

Pasadena police said the shooting was still under investigation by the department and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. The department said the city would also initiate an independent third-party review.

More information about the shooting can be found on the police department’s website.