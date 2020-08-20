BEAT THE HEAT:List Of Southern California Cooling Centers
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Another new Hollywood release is heading directly to digital on-demand instead of movie theaters.

Paramount Pictures sci-fi film “Love and Monsters” will debut on video-on-demand (VOD) Oct. 16. The movie was previously scheduled to open in Feb. 2021.

Starring Dylan O’Brien, “Monsters” will be available to rent for 48 hours for $19.99 anbd for early digital purchse for $24.99.

Earlier this summer, Universal Pictures and AMC Theatres agreed to a deal to make Universal movies available for VOD after screening for 17 days in AMC theaters across the United States.

