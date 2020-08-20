BEAT THE HEAT:List Of Southern California Cooling Centers
By CBSLA Staff
COMPTON (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed in Compton Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. in the 900 block of North Pannes Avenue.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to find the victim dead at the scene. He was not immediately identified.

Investigators do not a have a motive in the killing or any suspect information. It’s unclear if it is gang-related.

This is the second shooting death in Compton in just the past two days. At about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, a man was shot and killed in the 800 block of South Mayo Avenue. That shooting is believed to be gang-related.

