Comments
COMPTON (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed in Compton Wednesday night.
The shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. in the 900 block of North Pannes Avenue.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to find the victim dead at the scene. He was not immediately identified.
Investigators do not a have a motive in the killing or any suspect information. It’s unclear if it is gang-related.
This is the second shooting death in Compton in just the past two days. At about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, a man was shot and killed in the 800 block of South Mayo Avenue. That shooting is believed to be gang-related.
I am making a good salary online from home.I’ve made 97,999 dollar.s so for last 5 months working online and I’m a full time student. I’m using an online business opportunity I’m just so happy that I found out about it…….. Read More