By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The FDA has approved the world’s fully transparent surgical mask.

The face covering — a surgical-grade mask that can be used in operating rooms, clinics, schools and hospitality settings – is made by ClearMask LLC, an American medical supply company.

Traditional surgical masks, especially the N95 masks that are most effective at blocking transmission of COVID-19, cover the mouth and can make it tough to communicate. ClearMask is able to improve visual communication while still offering a high level of protection.

The transparent, anti-fog masks are especially helpful for people with hearing impairments and during conversations between people who don’t speak the same language.

ClearMasks can be purchased online.

