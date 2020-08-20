Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The FDA has approved the world’s fully transparent surgical mask.
The face covering — a surgical-grade mask that can be used in operating rooms, clinics, schools and hospitality settings – is made by ClearMask LLC, an American medical supply company.
Traditional surgical masks, especially the N95 masks that are most effective at blocking transmission of COVID-19, cover the mouth and can make it tough to communicate. ClearMask is able to improve visual communication while still offering a high level of protection.
The transparent, anti-fog masks are especially helpful for people with hearing impairments and during conversations between people who don’t speak the same language.
ClearMasks can be purchased online.