LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Clippers fans can join the 2020 Playoffs with a virtual courtside seat to support the team while they play in Orlando.
Fans can apply online to be part of the Michelob ULTRA Courtside Experience. There is limited availability for each game.
Those selected will receive a confirmation email in advance of game day. They will be assigned a virtual seat visible to the team in Orlando and on the live broadcast.
The following games are available to apply for:
- Friday, August 21 6 p.m. PST – AWAY
- Sunday, August 23 12:30 p.m. PST – AWAY
- Tuesday, August 25 TBD – HOME
- Thursday, August 27 TBD – HOME
- Saturday, August 29 TBD – AWAY
Fans can choose to apply for up to four available log-ins.
The virtual spectators will be able to high five each other and chat just like they would in-venue.
Clippers game hosts, like Hannah Cormier and DJ Dense, will be taking part in the virtual fan experience to “keep fans fired up throughout the game.”
Fans can watch the game in real-time from Orlando within the digital environment.
More information is available at nba.com/clippers.