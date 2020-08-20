Comments
PALMS (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after a person was found in the “middle of the street” in Palms on Thursday afternoon, following a report of a shooting in the area.
LAPD officers were dispatched to Venice Blvd. and Hughes Ave. around 2:20 p.m., after reports of four shots fired and a person lying in the street, officials said.
The victim has not been identified, but police said they are being treated at a hospital in Westwood. There was no information on his condition.
The suspect fled the scene, according to police.
