LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern Californians will probably want to stay inside Wednesday – not only are temperatures expected to hit triple digits again, the air quality will be unhealthy for all groups in several areas.
The South Coast Air Quality Management District says Wednesday’s air quality will be especially bad in San Bernardino County, but it will also be unhealthy for everyone in East San Fernando Valley, East San Gabriel Valley, Pomona/Walnut Valley and San Gabriel Mountains.
Air quality tends to deteriorate in Southern California’s hot summer months, but wildfires burning Azusa, Palmdale and Lake Piru have exacerbated the situation. People in communities adjacent to the wildfires have reported finding their yards and outdoor areas covered in soot.
It’s good you’re mostly upwind from the Ranch 2 fire. We’re close enough to have the soot and ash on the cars – and the smoke has my allergies going crazy 🙁
— Thomas Krafft (@thomaskrafft) August 16, 2020
Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County’s health officer, says people who live or work in those areas and have heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases to minimize outdoor activities.
Children with sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not play outside and try to stay indoors as much as possible.