LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A pedestrian struck by a car in Long Beach has died after a week in a hospital, police said Wednesday.
Alona Prescott, 22, of Long Beach was hit by a driver in a Honda Civic at about 5:40 p.m. on Aug. 7 on Anaheim Street west of Oregon Avenue and died in a hospital Aug. 14, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was traveling westbound on Anaheim Street through the intersection of Oregon Avenue when the victim, walking southbound on Anaheim Street outside of the marked crosswalk, stepped in front of the vehicle,” an LBPD statement said.
“The driver of the Honda Civic remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation,” police said. “Neither alcohol, drugs, or distracted driving were a factor for the driver.”
The motorist’s name was not released.
Anyone with more information on the case was asked to call police at 562-570-7355, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222- TIPS.
