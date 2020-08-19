SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County officials on Wednesday reported 295 new coronavirus cases and 18 virus-related fatalities.
The new numbers bring the county’s totals to 44,507 cases and 833 deaths.
Of the deaths reported on Wednesday, seven were skilled nursing facility residents.
The county has seen an uptick in hospitalizations, from 409 Tuesday to 419 on Wednesday. However, the number of patients in intensive care units remained at 124. The county had 30% of ICU beds available as of Tuesday, and the county’s hospitals have 56% of ventilators available — both far above the state’s thresholds.
The rate of county residents testing positive for COVID-19 decreased from 6.2% to 5.9%, staying below the state’s threshold of 8%.
The county’s case rate per 100,000 residents also dropped, from 106.4 to 98.6 — which is still much higher than the state’s threshold of 25 per 100,000 residents.
The O.C. Health Care Agency reported that 565,386 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, including 5,282 on Wednesday. There have been 35,860 documented recoveries.
