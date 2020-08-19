LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The city of Long Beach is opening a new COVID-19 testing site in the Queen Mary parking lot.
The city teamed up with COVID Clinic, a public-benefit nonprofit, to expand its testing capacity and help meet community demand, officials said on Wednesday.
The new site will offer 500 tests per day to Long Beach residents at a price point of $150 for rapid COVID-19 testing and $125 for antibody testing. The site will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The cost of the test can be submitted for reimbursement through a patient’s health insurance, city officials said.
“Testing continues to be critical to containing the spread of COVID-19,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a written statement. “We will continue working with our local partners to build out a testing network that makes testing available to anyone who needs a test.”
The city administers about 1,400 tests per day at its public sites, which provide testing for free.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)