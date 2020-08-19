LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As dangerously high heat spreads across the Southland, officials have opened up several cooling centers throughout the region.

The National Weather Service advises residents to have extra water available, avoid strenuous outdoor activities from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., help the elderly, kids and pets stay cool, and plan to be in air-conditioned buildings.

The following emergency cooling centers are open, and visitors are being asked to wear face coverings and observe physical distancing guidelines:

Los Angeles County

Claremont Library

Hours of Operation through Friday noon to 6 p.m.

208 N. Harvard Ave., Claremont, CA 91711

Huntington Park Library

Hours of Operation through Friday noon to 6 p.m.

6518 Miles Ave., Huntington Park, Ca 90255

Quartz Hill Library

Hours of Operation through Friday noon to 6 p.m.

5040 W. Avenue M-2, Quartz Hill, CA 93356

Salazar Park

Hours of Operation noon to 8 p.m.

3864 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90023

San Angelo Park

Hours of Operation: noon to 6 p.m.

245 S. San Angelo Park, La Puente, CA 91746

Stevenson Ranch Library

Hours of Operation through Friday noon to 6 p.m.

25950 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381

Sunshine Park

Hours of Operation: noon to 6 p.m.

515 Deepmead Ave., La Puente, CA 91744

City of Los Angeles

Canoga Park Senior Center

Hours of Operation noon to 8:00 p.m.

7326 Jordan Ave., Canoga Park, CA 91303

Lafayette Recreation Center

Hours of Operation noon to 8 p.m.

625 S. Lafayette Park Pl., Los Angeles, CA 90057

Pecan Recreation Center

Hours of Operation noon to 8 p.m.

145 S. Pecan St. Los Angeles 90033

Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center

Hours of Operation noon to 8 p.m.

5056 Van Nuys Blvd. Sherman Oaks 91403

Slauson Recreation Center

Hours of Operation noon to 8 p.m.

5306 South Compton Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90011

City of Burbank

Buena Vista Library

Hours of Operation noon to 6 p.m.

300 N Buena Vista St., Burbank, CA 91505

City of Glendale

Pacific Community Center

Hours of Operation 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

501 S. Pacific Ave., Glendale, CA 91204

Griffith Manor Park

Hours of Operation Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1551 Flower St., Glendale, CA 91201

City of Newport Beach

Newport Coast Community Center

Hours of Operation 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

6401 San Joaquin Hills Rd., Newport Beach, CA 92657

City of Redlands

Joslyn Senior Center

Hours of Operation noon to 5 p.m.

21 Grant St.

Redlands Community Center

Hours of Operation noon to 5 p.m.

111 W. Lugonia Ave.

City of Seal Beach

Marina Community Center

Hours of Operation 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

151 Marina Drive, Seal Beach, CA 90740

Seal Beach Tennis Center

Hours of Operation 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends

3900 Lampson Ave., Seal Beach, CA 90740

City of Simi Valley

Simi Valley Senior Center

Hours of Operation from 2 to 7 p.m.

3900 Avenida Simi, Simi Valley, Ca 93063

City of Torrance

Ken Miller Recreation Center

Open Monday, Aug. 17 to Wednesday Aug. 19

Hours of Operation 12:00 to 6:00 p.m.