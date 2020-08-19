VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two young boys who went missing Wednesday afternoon.
Michael and Makiy Burks were last seen leaving their home near the 7000 block of North Sepulveda Blvd. around 4:30 p.m. They were headed westbound on Vose St. from Sepulveda, officials said.
Michael is described as a 10-year-old Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 50 pounds. Michael was last seen wearing a black shirt with the words “just do it” printed on the front, gray shorts with an orange lining, black shows, a blue shower cap, and he was carrying a blue backpack.
Authorities said Michael has stitches over his left eyebrow.
Makiy is described as an 8-year-old Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is about 4 feet tall and weighs around 45 pounds. Makiy was last seen wearing a red shirt, black shorts, white sandals and a red shower cap.
At this time, LAPD does not suspect foul play.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD Van Nuys Area at (818) 374-1964. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).
Those wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.
I wonder where the parents were?