LANCASTER (CBSLA) – An 82-year-old grandfather who was brutally beaten and robbed in a Lancaster grocery store last month has died of his injuries.
Roberto Flores Lopez passed away Wednesday, his family disclosed.
On July 8, Lopez was using the bathroom at Superior Grocers on East Avenue J when he was violently attacked, suffering a broken jaw, a broken nose, and several fractures.
On July 12, Damaris Wade, 22, and his girlfriend, 33-year-old Tamika White, surrendered to authorities after being identified as suspects in the attack.
Surveillance video appeared to indicate that Wade attacked Lopez after White had accompanied him into the store, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports.
Wade was charged with attempted murder, elder abuse with infliction of injury and second-degree robbery.
While White was initially charged with being an accessory to the crime, the charges against her were later dropped.
Lopez’s family was scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
