LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – There were sparks and flames as a FedEx plane carrying two people made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport early Wednesday morning following a landing gear malfunction.
The Boeing 767-300 was flying from Newark International Airport in New Jersey to LAX when the malfunction occurred during landing at around 4:50 a.m., according to a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson.
One of the two pilots aboard was rushed to a hospital with a non-life threatening leg injury, the Los Angeles Fire Department reports. The second pilot was unhurt.
Footage of the landing appeared to show sparks and flames coming off the plane.
FAA spokesperson Ian Gregor said in an email to CBSLA that the pilots were unable to extent the “left main landing gear,” forcing them to make an emergency landing on Runway 25R.
It’s unclear what kind of damage the plane sustained.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA will investigate.
I am making $125 per hour working online on my laptop among my family. I continue doing work in my room talking to them. Its too easy to complete it no experience or skill required. You just need internet connection and PC/Laptop. For more information visit……… Read More