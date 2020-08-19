CHINO (CBSLA) — A procession was held in Covina on Wednesday to bring Army Specialist Enrique Roman-Martinez to his final resting place just a few minutes from his hometown of Chino.

The 21-year-old was a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army.

Roman-Martinez disappeared over Memorial Day weekend during a camping trip with fellow soldiers on an island off the coast of North Carolina and his partial remains washed up on shore nearly a week later.

His death, which has been ruled a homicide, is currently under investigation by the FBI and the U.S. Army.

“I don’t think closure is possible yet until we have the answers and we know what went on on that island. Then we’ll feel like there was justice served,” Roman-Martinez’s sister Veronica Martinez said.

Officials have not yet made any arrests in the case or released any details about possible suspects.

Congresswoman Norma Torres, who represents Chino, said after learning about Roman-Martinez’s death, she is working on a bill to speed up missing person reports filed against U.S. servicemembers.

Roman-Martinez is described by family as someone who above all else, wanted to have a good time and make an impact.

“All he wanted was to do good in his life, so he joined the military. And this is what happened to him? We only have a part of him, that’s it,” his sister Griselda Martinez said. “This is not right. This should never have happened to my brother.”

The FBI and Army are offering a $25,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of Roman-Martinez’s killer.