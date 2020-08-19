LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis and Mayor Eric Garcetti are among the scheduled speakers during the third night of the Democratic National Convention.
Wednesday night’s highlights include a scheduled speech by former President Barack Obama and the formal nomination of Sen. Kamala Harris for vice president.
Wednesday night’s theme is “A More Perfect Union” and is scheduled to include appearances by former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, actresses Kerry Washington and Mariksa Hargitay, and performances by Billie Eilish, Prince Royce and Jennifer Hudson.
Solis and Garcetti are both set to appear during a segment of the evening subtitled, “A More Perfect Economy.” Solis, former U.S. secretary of labor, will start the segment that also features a conversation between presidential hopeful Joe Biden and union workers. Garcetti will be part of a discussion, along with Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown and Iowa Rep. Cindy Axne, talking to small business owners about how they’re “struggling in Donald Trump’s economy.”
Garcetti is a national co-chair of Biden’s election campaign.
On Tuesday night, Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia spoke for about 20 seconds during a roughly 13-minute recorded keynote address.
