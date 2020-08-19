Comments
COMPTON (CBSLA) – No one was injured after Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies fired gunshots while responding to a call in Compton early Wednesday morning.
At around 4 a.m., deputies were called to an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of Willowbrook and Rosecrans avenues.
When they arrived on scene, at least one deputy fired gunshots, but no one was stuck, the sheriff’s department confirmed to CBSLA.
The circumstances of the shooting were murky.
Several young people who were renting a nearby home for a party through Airbnb were detained and handcuffed, but later released from custody.
It’s unclear if the party was connected to the shooting.