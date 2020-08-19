Comments
ONTARIO (CBSLA) — Corona Elementary School in Ontario has been closed after a teacher has tested positive for COVID-19.
Corona Elementary School’s front gates have been chained and locked, and the campus will remain closed until at least Aug. 31 after a teacher tested positive for coronavirus, according to an email sent by the principal.
There are no students at the campus because they started out the school year learning remotely, but staff and other workers have been on campus.
During the closure, staff will work from home and contact tracing is underway.
Schools and colleges around the country have attempted to reopen for in-person learning, only to have close again due to coronavirus outbreaks among students and staff.