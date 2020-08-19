LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two men are in custody after leading police on a chase that ended in the Mid-Wilshire area in a white Bentley.

The chase started just after 2 p.m. on the 10 Freeway at Rampart. Police said one of the suspects was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon.

Several patrol cars followed the luxury vehicle from the 10 Freeway, to the 110 Freeway, onto surface streets in the West LA area. At one point, he was spotted driving onto the playground of a school, and at another moment in the chase, what looked like money was seen flying out from behind the vehicle.

The chase ended near Ninth Street and Highland Avenue in the Mid-Wilshire area. Cash was seen falling out of the vehicle as the two suspects complied with police orders to get out and lie down on the street.