EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Twelve people were injured, two critically, when a Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus collided with a car in East L.A. Wednesday morning.

Aug. 19, 2020. (CBSLA)

The crash involving a Metro Rapid bus and a Volkswagen Beetle occurred at about 10:45 a.m. in the 4200 block of Whittier Boulevard, near South Downey Road. Sky2 footage appeared to show the car nearly cut in half.

In total, 12 people were injured, a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson told CBSLA.

Two people were critically hurt and another 10 sustained minor injuries.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately confirmed.

