EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Twelve people were injured, two critically, when a Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus collided with a car in East L.A. Wednesday morning.
The crash involving a Metro Rapid bus and a Volkswagen Beetle occurred at about 10:45 a.m. in the 4200 block of Whittier Boulevard, near South Downey Road. Sky2 footage appeared to show the car nearly cut in half.
In total, 12 people were injured, a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson told CBSLA.
Two people were critically hurt and another 10 sustained minor injuries.
The circumstances of the crash were not immediately confirmed.