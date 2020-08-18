Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Norwalk man has been charged with allegedly casting votes in three elections on behalf of his late mother.
Caesar Peter Abutin, 55, is charged with one felony count each of fraud in connection with votes cast and fraudulent voting, Los Angeles County prosecutors announced Tuesday.
Prosecutors say between Oct. 2012 and Nov. 2014, Abutin cast votes for both himself and his 67-year-old mother, who passed away in July 2006.
If convicted as charged, Abutin could face up to three years in state prison.
He is scheduled to be back in court Oct. 28.
The case was investigated by the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office.