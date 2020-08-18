VENTURA (CBSLA) — A stretch of Los Angeles Avenue in the Saticoy area of Ventura will be closed until further notice after a Ventura County sheriff’s patrol vehicle was rammed, forcing his SUV to overturn.

According to Ventura County sheriff’s officials, a patrol sergeant was driving at about 2 a.m. on Los Angeles Avenue, which turns into the 118 Freeway, when he was rammed twice from behind, forcing the sergeant’s SUV to overturn.

UNPROVOKED ATTACK: A suspect twice used his vehicle to ram into our HQ patrol Sgt's cruiser early this morning in Saticoy, causing the Sgt's unit to overturn. Sgt. has minor injuries, and suspect in custody. pic.twitter.com/QU9clLQpc0 — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) August 18, 2020

The sergeant was able to tell dispatchers what direction the suspect was last seen driving. Another deputy found the suspect on eastbound Highway 126 and gave chase. The chase ended with a crash, and the suspect was taken into custody in the east end of the Santa Paula area.

The deputy was taken to a hospital as a precaution and was determined to have suffered minor injuries.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Frankie Avalos, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer.

Saticoy: WB State Route 118 (Los Angeles Ave.) all lanes closed from E. Vineyard Ave. (State Route 232) to County Dr. Police investigation. Unknown duration. #SigAlert pic.twitter.com/IiBQYn6TEr — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) August 18, 2020

Los Angeles Avenue, from Vineyard Avenue (State Route 232) will be closed to County Drive until further notice for the police investigation.