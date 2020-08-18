LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A local staffing company specializing in health care and technology might just be the answer for those looking for jobs in those fields.
Serving Southern California since 1993, Global Service Resources is a nationwide staffing solutions company, and they’re currently looking to hire more than 300 people.
“There is a huge demand right now,” Nick Sefayan, president of Global Service Resources, said. “The person with obviously one year or experience for six months experience and, you know, we check their references, make sure their skill sets are there, as well as their personality.”
And, Sefayan said, those positions may start out as a job, but can quickly turn into a career.
“They start, they get their foot in the door and then they get a permanent job with the hospital,” he said.
To apply for a job, visit the staffing agency’s website.
I am making $125 per hour working online on my laptop among my family. I continue doing work in my room talking to them. Its too easy to complete it no experience or skill required. You just need internet connection and PC/Laptop. For more information visit……… Read More