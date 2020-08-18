SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Democratic politicians in Southern California are speaking out against the contentious moves taking place at the U.S. Postal Service.

On Tuesday morning, U.S. Rep. Lou Correa (D-Anaheim) was meeting with postal workers in Orange County to discuss the issue.

Correa was getting together with workers at the USPS Regional Distribution Center in Santa Ana. He was slated to hold a second event in Tustin later in the morning.

The meetings are in response to changes such as removing mailboxes and mail-sorting machines, which Democrats claim are an attempt by the White House to undermine the November General Election as states are being forced to expand mail-in voting due to the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump has also threatened to withhold funding for USPS.

On Monday, California Reps. Maxine Waters, Jimmy Gomez and Nannette Barragán held a news conference on the issue outside a post office in downtown L.A.

“It is unconscionable that this president would ignore what USPS means to our lives by attacking the institution’s legitimacy while attempting to dismantle the agency in order to rig the election and stop vote by mail,” Waters said.

Activists also held a demonstration Monday outside a USPS office on Grand Boulevard in Venice to protest the changes.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a major Republican donor, agreed to testify before lawmakers next Monday on the cost-cutting measures. USPS has already warned 46 states, including California, that thousands of ballots may not be counted because they may not be processed quickly enough.

Over the weekend, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would be calling House members back into session to vote on a bill meant to stop the changes.