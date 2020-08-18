PACIFIC PALISADES (CBSLA) – Investigators believe the death of a 17-year-old All-City soccer player at Palisades Charter High School over the weekend at a park in Chino Hills after practicing with his team was likely heat-related.
Shane Thomas left the field at Ayala Park Saturday to carry some soccer balls to his coach’s car. When he did not return, teammates searched for him and found him unresponsive, according to reports.
Paramedics were called but Thomas could not be revived. His parents were at the park at the time.
Temperatures on Saturday reached a high of 111 at noon in Chino Hills.
Thomas collapsed around 12:15 p.m. and was transported to Chino Valley Medical Center, where he died at 1:13 p.m., according to Gabriel Morales, supervising investigator with San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroners office.
Investigators believe his death was likely heat-related but a final determination won’t be known until the autopsy is complete, Morales said.
A GoFundMe page for Thomas described the young athlete as “determined, hardworking, graceful, smart and all around a beautiful soul.”
Thomas, who had recently joined the elite club team, was set to be team captain this coming season after he scored 19 goals as a junior for the Dolphins.
He is survived by his mother, father and sister.