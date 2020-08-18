NORWALK (CBSLA) — All lanes in both directions of the 5 Freeway in the Norwalk area will be closed from Wednesday night to Thursday morning.

The freeway will be closed between Carmenita Road and Artesia Boulevard from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

The closure is part of construction involving “a concrete pour on the deck of the new Valley View Avenue Bridge,” according to Caltrans.

Southbound traffic will be detoured off at Carmenita Road and motorists can get back on the freeway at Artesia Boulevard.

Drivers heading northbound will be detoured off at Artesia Boulevard and motorists can get back on the freeway at Carmenita Road.

The southbound 605 Freeway connector to the southbound Santa Ana Freeway will be closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday, along with the westbound 91 Freeway connector to the northbound Santa Ana Freeway, Caltrans said.

Northbound and southbound lanes of Valley View Avenue will also be closed between Alondra Boulevard and Arbor Place between 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday although access will be available for local businesses.

