LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Tuesday.
Riverside County health officials reported 710 newly confirmed cases and one additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 48,200 confirmed cases and 913 deaths. There were 25,505 reported recoveries.
Officials said 300 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday, with 89 being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 586 newly confirmed cases and 48 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 42,150 confirmed cases and 616 deaths. An estimated 33,762 people have recovered.
As of Saturday, the county’s latest update, 445 confirmed coronavirus patients were hospitalized, with 134 being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 43 newly confirmed cases and one additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 9,340 confirmed cases and 97 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 7,140 had recovered and 2,103 were still under active quarantine.
Officials said 75 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday, with 25 being treated in intensive care units.
As of Tuesday evening, 466,977 Riverside County residents, 324,476 San Bernardino County residents and 138,014 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.