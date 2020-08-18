LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — This highly unusual, endless year has already brought back the popularity of breadmaking and drive-in theaters, so why not a nostalgic brand like Payless?
Payless has dropped “Shoesource” and relaunched online Tuesday, after filing for bankruptcy in 2017 and shutting hundreds of stores. The brand is known for its affordable prices and trendy styles.
“We saw an opportunity for the brand to relaunch into the U.S. market, providing our community with the affordable, value-driven products they’ve always searched for, now across multiple categories, at a time when value couldn’t be more critical,” Payless CEO Jared Margolis said in a statement.
Some of the brands that will be available for sale on Payless.com include AirWalk, American Eagle, and Kendall+Kylie.
The company says it has a goal to open 300 to 500 freestanding stores over the next five years, starting with a prototype in Miami, where the company is now headquartered. It’s relaunch also includes an effort to provide online access, lunches and shoes to students and teachers just as the 2020-21 school year begins.