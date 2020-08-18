Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Business was booming Tuesday for a local jewelry designer, thanks to former First Lady Michelle Obama.
During her Monday night pre-recorded speech at the Democratic National Convention, Obama wore a simple gold chain that said, “VOTE.”
The necklace was designed by Chari Cuthbert, owner of Los Angeles boutique BYCHARI.
“We had no idea that she was going to wear it,” Cuthbert said. “I just kind of sat there in shock and watched and then the phone calls, the texts and the messages started coming in, and I just sat at my desk and cried for a moment. It was a very special moment.”
Cuthbert originally designed the necklace in 2016 and was now making more. She also said she hopes everyone does what the necklace says and votes.
