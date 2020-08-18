LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As dangerously high heat spreads across the Southland, officials have opened up several cooling centers throughout Los Angeles County.
The National Weather Service advises residents to have extra water available, avoid strenuous outdoor activities from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., help the elderly, kids and pets stay cool, and plan to be in air-conditioned buildings.
The following emergency cooling centers will be open throughout the weekend:
Los Angeles County
San Angelo Park
Hours of Operation: noon to 6 p.m.
245 S. San Angelo Park, La Puente, CA 91746
Salazar Park
Hours of Operation noon to 8 p.m.
3864 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90023
Sunshine Park
Hours of Operation: noon to 6 p.m.
515 Deepmead Ave., La Puente, CA 91744
City of Los Angeles
Canoga Park Senior Center
Hours of Operation noon to 8:00 p.m.
7326 Jordan Ave., Canoga Park, CA 91303
Lafayette Recreation Center
Hours of Operation noon to 8 p.m.
625 S. Lafayette Park Pl., Los Angeles, CA 90057
Pecan Recreation Center
Hours of Operation noon to 8 p.m.
145 S. Pecan St. Los Angeles 90033
Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center
Hours of Operation noon to 8 p.m.
5056 Van Nuys Blvd. Sherman Oaks 91403
Slauson Recreation Center
Hours of Operation noon to 8 p.m.
5306 South Compton Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90011
City of Burbank
Buena Vista Library
Hours of Operation noon to 6 p.m.
300 N Buena Vista St., Burbank, CA 91505
City of Glendale
Pacific Community Center
Hours of Operation 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
501 S. Pacific Ave., Glendale, CA 91204
Griffith Manor Park
Hours of Operation Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
1551 Flower St., Glendale, CA 91201
City of Newport Beach
Newport Coast Community Center
Hours of Operation 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
6401 San Joaquin Hills Rd., Newport Beach, CA 92657
City of Seal Beach
Marina Community Center
Hours of Operation 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
151 Marina Drive, Seal Beach, CA 90740
Seal Beach Tennis Center
Hours of Operation 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends
3900 Lampson Ave., Seal Beach, CA 90740
City of Torrance
Ken Miller Recreation Center
Open Monday, Aug. 17 to Wednesday Aug. 19
Hours of Operation 12:00 to 6:00 p.m.