WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A large tree split and fell onto a car Tuesday afternoon in West Hollywood.
According to initial reports from the scene, at least one person was inside the vehicle when the limb landed on the care on North Westmount Drive near Santa Monica Boulevard.
It was not immediately clear how long the street would remain closed as crews worked to clear the debris.
