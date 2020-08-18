LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department reported Tuesday that three additional employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
So far, 513 employees have tested positive, according to Jessica Kellogg of the Emergency Operations Center.
Kellogg said that 123 employees are at home recovering or self-isolating due to exposure, and 415 have returned to work.
In July, the department announced two coronavirus-related deaths, including one sworn officer.
The Los Angeles Fire Department reported one new coronavirus case on Tuesday, bringing the department’s total to 159.
Kellogg said 152 have recovered and returned to work and six are recovering at home. So far, LAFD had reported one virus-related death.
