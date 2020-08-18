LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Tuesday night said a number of customers were without power due to extreme heat and increased demand.
According to LADWP, as of 9 p.m. there were outages impacting 9,000 customers throughout the department’s service area — which includes roughly 1.5 million customers.
Extreme #LAHeat and electricity demand has overloaded distribution equipment in some neighborhoods. Hang in there. Our crews are working to restore power to those affected. Allow 4-12 hours for them to respond. Thank you for your patience! #HeatStorm2020
— LADWP (@LADWP) August 19, 2020
In a tweet, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said that crews were working to restore power as quickly as possible, though DWP said it could take up to 12 hours for power to be restored.
Extreme heat and electricity demand has caused outages in parts of Los Angeles, currently affecting some LADWP customers. Crews are working hard to restore power as quickly as possible. Follow @LADWP for updates.
— MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) August 19, 2020
According to DWP’s website, outages were reported in the following communities as of 11 p.m.:
- Arleta
- Atwater Village
- Beverly Grove
- Boyle Heights
- Brentwood
- Carthay
- Central-Alameda
- Cypress Park
- Downtown
- Eagle Rock
- East Hollywood
- Echo Park
- El Sereno
- Elysian Valley
- Exposition Park
- Hancock Park
- Hollywood Hills West
- North Hollywood
- Panorama City
- Rancho Park
- Reseda
- Sherman Oaks
- Silver Lake
- South Park
- Studio City
- Sun Valley
- Sylmar
- Valley Glen
- Valley Village
- Van Nuys
- Vermont Vista
- West Hills
- Westlake
Note: An earlier version of this story said there were 9,000 reported outages impacting 1.5 million customers. LADWP has since clarified that there were 9,000 customers impacted by the reported outages out of the 1.5 million it services.