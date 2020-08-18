LAKE PIRU (CBSLA) – A wildfire which broke out in the Holser Canyon area near Ventura County’s Lake Piru had more than doubled in size by Tuesday morning, but crews were making progress in getting containment.
The Holser Fire broke out just after 2 p.m. Monday in the area of Holser Canyon and Piru Canyon roads. It is believed to have been caused by a vehicle fire which spread to a nearby patch of brush.
The fire was mapped at 1,200 acres as of late Monday night, but grew to 2,500 by 7 a.m. Tuesday, with 20% containment, the Ventura County Fire Department reports.
No structures were destroyed or damaged. At one point Monday, structures were threatened. It’s unclear if they were still threatened Tuesday morning. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.
“Firefighters took advantage of the lower temps and higher relative humidity to perform firing operations to secure the fires edge while taking advantage of natural barriers,” VCFD said in a news release.
There were no mandatory evacuations in effect, although an evacuation warning was still in place for residents north to Lake Piru, south to Highway 126 (but excluding the community), east of Val Verde and west to Piru Canyon Road.
About 400 personnel from VCFD, the Los Angeles County Fire Department and other surrounding agencies were taking part in the firefight.
