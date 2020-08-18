SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) – Beginning Tuesday, nearly three-dozen survivors of the Golden State Killer will give testimonials in a Sacramento courtroom ahead of his sentencing at the end of the week.

Starting Tuesday and lasting through Thursday, victims and family members will read impact statements in the sentencing of 74-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., the Golden State Killer and a former police officer.

Back in June, DeAngelo plead guilty to committing 13 murders and nearly 150 other crimes which occurred up and down California. The crimes spanned an 11-year period from 1975 to 1986 and occurred in six different counties. DeAngelo was responsible for crimes purported by the Visalia Ransacker, the East Area Rapist and the original Night Stalker.

As part of a plea deal that will spare him from the death penalty, DeAngelo admitted to crimes for which he could no longer be prosecuted because of a statute of limitations — such as attempted murder, kidnapping to commit robbery, rape, robbery, first-degree burglary, false imprisonment and criminal threats.

On Friday morning, he is expected to be formally given a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On Thursday afternoon, DeAngelo’s Orange County victims are expected to be the last to have their say.

Among those DeAngelo pleaded guilty to murdering was 24-year-old Keith and 28-year-old Patrice Harrington on Aug. 19, 1980, in Dana Point; 28-year-old Manuela Witthuhn in Irvine in February 1981; and 18-year-old Janelle Cruz in Irvine in May 1986.

DeAngelo was arrested in April of 2018 thanks to DNA evidence. Investigators used a public genealogy database with DNA recovered from an item discarded by DeAngelo.

DeAngelo attended the Kings County Public Safety Academy for 400 hours. He worked for the Exeter police department until 1976, when he went to work as an officer in Auburn until he was fired in 1979 for shoplifting a hammer and dog repellent.

