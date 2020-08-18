Comments
BRENTWOOD (CBSLA) — The beloved “Golden Girls” home has sold for more than $1 million over the original asking price.
The exterior of the mid-century home was used in the first season of the beloved 80s-era sitcom.
Though the series took place in Florida, the home it was filmed in was actually located in Brentwood.
The modernized home was listed at just under $3 million but sold for over $4 million.
Good Morning America reported Monday that the house was sold to a local family who specifically loved its architecture and location.