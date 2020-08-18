Comments
SANTA PAULA (CBSLA) — The Department of Fish and Wildlife is investigating a bear attack on a man working at a Santa Paula ranch last Saturday.
The attack happened just before noon Saturday in an unincorporated area of Santa Paula, near Aliso Canyon Road, according to Ventura County sheriff’s officials. The man was treated for minor injuries.
Authorities say wildlife like bears commonly live near ranch properties and orchards, so people living and working in these areas should be aware of their presences and avoid direct contact.
Bear sightings can be reported to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife at (858) 467-4201.