MONROVIA (CBSLA) — A big rig carrying 38,000 pounds of milk crashed through a retaining wall off the 210 Freeway in Monrovia early Tuesday morning.
The crash was first reported just before 2 a.m. on the eastbound 210 Freeway at Myrtle Avenue. The big rig had gone off the freeway and crashed through the retaining wall, landing near Evergreen at Magnolia Avenue.
The impact of the crash separated the truck, which was left with heavy engine damage, from its trailer, which had been loaded up with 38,000 pounds of milk.
The driver was not hurt.
There were no reports of milk spilled on the roadway.
The California Highway Patrol said two right lanes and the Huntington Drive on-ramp to the eastbound 210 Freeway would be blocked until at least 3 p.m. for cleanup and repair.
