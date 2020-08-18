LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rewards were offered Tuesday for help solving three separate murders in Pacoima.
Rewards of $50,000 were announced Tuesday by Los Angeles police in each the murders.
The most recent murder happened on May 9 at about 10:40 p.m. Police say Davon Pledger, 26, was outside a friend’s house on Cornelius Street when three suspects approached in a dark sedan and shot him several times.
On Feb. 22, Omar Medina – a horse groomer and a married father of four – was attacked by a group of men while at a party near Montague Street and Telfair Avenue. Police say three men took out handguns and shot Medina to death.
Michael Kelly, 18, was found shot to death on Feb. 18, 2019 by patrol officers responding to a “shots fired” call in the 12800 block of Van Nuys Boulevard.
Anyone with information about any of these murders can contact LAPD Detective Sharon Kim at (818) 374-9550.