SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Authorities were investigating Monday night after San Bernardino police shot and killed a man who allegedly pointed a firearm at officers.
According to the San Bernardino Police Department, a patrol officer was conducting an enforcement stop in the area of 11th and G streets just before 3:30 p.m. on a possibly armed man believed to be involved in an earlier incident.
Police said that when the officer started giving the man, later identified as 36-year-old Santos Anthony Villegas, of San Bernardino, commands to stop, he allegedly turned and pointed a handgun in the direction of the officer and pulled the trigger. The gun failed to fire, and Villegas allegedly ran.
Officers found Villegas in a nearby yard and shot him after he allegedly pointed the handgun at officers for a second time.
Police said a handgun was recovered and Villegas was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
No officers were injured in the shooting.