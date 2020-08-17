PALOS VERDES ESTATES (CBSLA) — The Rolling Hills Covenant Church held its first in-person services since March under a giant white tent.
The church’s first outdoor services were held Sunday with hundreds of worshipers, under a tent with a capacity of up to 2,000 people.
The church says it has followed state requirements for in-person services to keep its congregation safe.
“We decided from the beginning that civil disobedience wasn’t something we wanted to approach and consider,” Sam Tabari, a member of the church, said.
Many Southern California churches have adjusted during the pandemic by holding drive-in or outdoor services, but others have sued over the coronavirus restrictions or have held indoor services in defiance of state guidelines. The church had been closed for in-person services since March.